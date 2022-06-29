x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Bangor increases allowance for boarding houses

The decision marks a step towards creating more affordable housing options within the city.

More Videos

BANGOR, Maine — After long discussion, the Bangor City Council will now increase the city’s allowance to implement boarding houses.

An ordinance passed Monday night will allow a number of boarding houses to open on major roads such as Hammond Street, Union Street, and Broadway.

Boarding houses typically have shared living spaces and kitchens, with separate bedrooms to rent – a step to create options for those looking for affordable housing.

“They have become very popular development tools to provide affordable living for people fresh out of school or elderly as an option to have individual dwelling units,” said Bangor Planning Officer Anne Krieg.

Boarding houses looking to open will be have to meet certain building codes, as well as get conditional use permits.

"There's still a lot more work to be done,” said Krieg. “We're still trying to create an environment where a developer or property owner has options of developing their property, of creating units in these downtown residential neighborhoods.”

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement