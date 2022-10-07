'Tri for a Cure' athlete raises $15,000 in honor of police chief brother battling cancer

Susan Downey was one of the top fundraisers for the 15-year-old event, racing for her brother and siblings who have and are currently battling cancer.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Every year in South Portland, hundreds of women come together with a single commonality: the impact they faced at some point in their lives with cancer.

Many of the women are cancer survivors or are racing in honor of friends and family who dealt with the disease.

Julie Marchese, founder and race director, said the idea for the event came together in 2006 after having cancer hit close to home.

"My mother had breast cancer and I got involved with the Maine Cancer Association... then I too was diagnosed with breast cancer," Marchese said.

For competitor Susan Downey, her connection to cancer is four-fold, with two siblings passing away from cancer and two currently battling the disease.

"This year was extra special, but it's really about raising the money," Downey said. She's competed in the race for five years.

Downey also ranked in the top ten for fundraisers for this year's race, raising nearly $15,000 in donations.

"It's a wonderful day but also an emotional day remembering all of those that aren't with us... powerful day and I'm really happy to be participating in it," Downey said.

Downey added this year is also special as her younger brother Pete Bickmore, the police chief for the Pittsfield Police Department, is in the middle of a stage 4 lung cancer battle.

"He has always been there, he's asking people 'how can I help you,' he's fighting a hell of a fight right now... this whole event has been really uplifting for him," Downey said.

Chief Bickmore was there to greet Downey when she finished her race.

"I saw her about half an hour ago when she was biking and she passed us, I was just overwhelmed with emotion... she's really powerful, she's an inspiration, I've lost two of my sisters to cancer and my mother... I'm a fighter and I'm going to beat this," Chief Bickmore said.