There are some moments so big, so momentous they are seared into your memory along with all the accompanying details that usually fade from everyday life.

If you were old enough to walk, you most likely remember the first steps Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took as they emerged from Apollo 11 and made history becoming the first men to walk on the moon.

Pat Callaghan, Don Carrigan and Bill Green got nostalgic about the space program of the 1960s recalling with vivid memory the heyday of the American Space Program as the U.S. raced the Russians to the sky.

All three men watched the landing with their families (not alone on a smart phone or laptop) but in the living room on black and white television set.

"The race with the Russians. The idea of going where no one had ever gone before. It was space, the final frontier. This was great adventure," said Bill Green as he admits being a huge NASA fan.

"It was national pride." Pat explains as the Russians kept beating America in the 50s and did get into space before the U.S. but not to the moon.

"It was so exciting," Don remembers making a mission control room in the chicken coop. Bill wrote a poem about John Glenn and Pat drew cartoons about NASA.

Despite the unrest in Vietnam, the country was united in the goal to get a man to the moon, Don Carrigan explained as all the men agree it was an exciting time to be alive.