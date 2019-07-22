Thousands flocked to the beach and pool to cool down from a hot spell across Maine on Saturday and Sunday. As the heat indices rose, so did attendance at local water coolers.

Ed Hodgdon, the Marketing Director at Funtown Splashdown USA says Saturday could have been their busiest day ever. Some pool-goers were struggling to find a chair to lounge in. Hodgdon tells NEWS CENTER Maine those patrons have given a pass for a future date at the park.

At Aquaboggan Water Park in Saco, the owner estimates about 2,000 guests through the gates. Many of them headed straight for the wave pool because you can float, there are no lines, and there is no sand.

The 54th annual Yarmouth Clam Festival took a hit with the turnout. Executive Director Adrienne Nardi of the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce says they typically see 75,000-80,000 clammers a year. Nardi estimated that slightly more than half came, with the majority heading to the festival on Friday.