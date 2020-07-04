GARDINER, Maine — Federal stimulus checks are only a few weeks away. For the unemployed, the weeks tend to feel like months. On March 27, Congress enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to pump $2 trillion back into the economy. For individuals tax filers with adjusted gross income up to $75,000, it means $1,200 in a direct payment from the Internal Revenue Service. Married couples filing jointly making under $150,000 will receive $2,400, with an additional $500 per child.

The IRS and Treasury Department said to expect the automatic payments in about three weeks. With no action required for most people, the Maine Bureau of Financial Institutions wants to make sure if someone contacts you by phone, email, or text to be vigilant, so you can protect the money from falling into the hands of a scammer.

Superintendent Lloyd LaFountain warned Mainers Monday of fraudsters phishing for your direct payment. LaFountain said to hang up the phone, and don't open or click on links to avoid malware or other harmful software.

“Unfortunately, scammers will very likely try to exploit the program to engage in ID theft and to defraud innocent people of their payments. Everyone is reminded to remain vigilant during the current crisis and be wary of any requests for personal information,” said LaFountain.

LaFountain said you should never provide personal account information or other personal information to anyone and that government agencies, financial institutions, and other legitimate organizations will not contact you by phone, email or text.

"We are going to see scammers try to encourage you that they have a faster way for you to get your money," said LaFountain. "There is no one out there that can expedite the process for you. They may encourage you to pay a fee and they'll provide you with the service or may ask you for personal information or account information to help expedite the process. There is no magic bullet. You have to wait until the U.S. Treasury hits the send button to your account."

