BANGOR, Maine — Last October, John Bapst broke ground on a project to build a new gymnasium. But now, what does the school do with the old one?

Wednesday afternoon was the first brainstorming session of Phase II of the remodeling project. Students, faculty, and staff looked at blueprints of the old gym and talked about what the school needs.

“We want some student input, some student thinking, we got really really bright kids here, really creative kids here, and this is their space. So it just makes sense to get them involved in the planning," Associate Head of School David Armistead said.

Some student ideas for the new dining hall included adding a coffee and tea bar, adding outdoor seating, and even adding a rotisserie bar for lunch.

The new plans may give the school a new look, but for some students, keeping tradition is an important part of this remodeling process.

“I think it might, but I think it’s really important to keep the traditional motif of what the school looks like, just for history’s sake," junior Remington Grindal said.

The Bangor based school is a private, independent, college preparatory school with students coming from communities around the state. The school was founded in 1928.