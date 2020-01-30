MAINE, USA — It's one of those quintessential Maine destinations -- Baxter State Park. With lush pine trees, cascading rivers, and the majestic Mount Katahdin, these protected grounds are a must-visit for in and out-of-staters.

This summer, because of an annual program, a handful of selected students will get to experience the entire park, from northern to southern bend, for free.

The Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program is entering its 12th year offering this program via Friends of Baxter State Park to a group of 10 high school sophomores and juniors.

The program has gone on every year since 2009, and it's designed to nurture the next generation of wildlife leaders in Maine.

Starting in April, selected students will conduct reading and essay assignments, as well as a research project. Staff will also send them maps and reading materials about the park to prepare for the summer excursion.

This trip happens at the beginning of August and takes nine days. Students will hike with a group of leaders from South Branch Pond, up Mount Katahdin, over to Roaring Brook. Along the way, there will be workshops with guest instructors for participants to learn about everything from sciences (like geology and botany), to Penobscot Nation culture, to the arts.

After the excursion, students will be required to submit a portfolio of video and pictures, and in November, they will give a presentation about their experience to their school or community.

Executive Director of Friends of Baxter State Park Aaron Megquier says the program is important because it connects the younger generation with nature.

"We only get one earth, and we need to take care of it," Megquier expressed to NEWS CENTER Maine. "There's just such a societal disconnect between humanity and the natural world right now, and so many people grow up without feeling connected to nature and to the world around them -- and that is a huge problem for us on a global scale."

The program would cost about $18,000 every year, but because of grants from passionate businesses and owners, that money is always raised for the organization -- which means that for participants, the program is entirely free.

A lot of the program is made possible, too, by Friends of Baxter State Park's partnership with the Chewonki Foundation, which supplies the excursion leaders, vans, and food.

To apply, candidates must answer five short answer essay questions. Applications are due by February 8.

Megquier says they are looking for applicants who are excited and enthusiastic about the outdoors and show leadership potential. You do not have to be an outdoors-guru to be accepted! The program takes in a variety of students with different experience levels and interests.

"Alumni of this program will write us notes five or six years later after doing the program and tell us how life-changing it was for them," Megquier told NEWS CENTER Maine about how much the program means to Friends of Baxter State Park. "(They say) that they're continuing to work on these issues...after college and in their professional lives, and that it really made a big difference."

To learn more about the program and apply, you can click here.