Clinton addresses some town residents' concerns about complete revaluation

CLINTON, Maine — The town of Clinton is addressing concerns from some residents, following its announcement last month that a complete revaluation of real estate and personal property is taking place for the 2021 tax year.

According to the state's constitution, revaluations should happen every 10 years. One hasn't been done in Clinton for 15 years, though, because of a gridlock between selectmen and town residents. Clinton's town manager Earla Haggerty says the town needed permission to use $200,000 in an undesignated surplus account on the revaluation, but voters would not approve that request.

The delay has had consequences, though. Last year, the state downgraded the town's valuation to 80 percent instead of 100 percent, impacting Homestead Exemption accounts by reducing tax relief. Haggerty says when a revaluation happens, their valuation should be boosted up to 100 percent again.

After work was done to educate voters about the purpose of a revaluation -- Haggerty says to determine whether people are paying their "fair share" -- the article to spend the $200,000 on the procedure was passed in the July 14 election with a 369 to 296 vote. The company 'Maine Assessment Appraisal Services' will be conducting the revaluations by measuring and listing properties, talking to residents, and taking pictures from the road for new property record cards.

All properties, including outbuildings, garages, sheds, and barns, will be included. So will things like equipment, if used for business. Determinations are made based on the quality of buildings, types of materials, and heating systems, and flooring. Residents who want corrections can bring up their concerns to the town or the company.

A viewer reached out to NEWS CENTER Maine, expressing concerns about the complete assessment of the insides of properties, saying it seems like an "infringement of people's privacy and rights". Haggerty says people do not have to let the assessor onto their property if they don't want to. If that's the case, they must write a letter to the assessor, so he can honor the request. The assessor will have to make an estimate, which Haggerty says could use the highest tax rate available for that category of home.

Haggerty also says the Code Enforcement Officer will not be condemning homes during this process. Owner of Maine Assessment Appraisal Services Garnett Robinson says his team will be taking COVID-19 precautions, too, by using masks and protective gear. Zoom can be used as a way for assessors to see the inside of homes if owners do not anyone coming inside.