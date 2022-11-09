Advocacy groups rally to remember those who have died in Maine prisons and jails in 2022

Speakers at the rally called for an “end to incarcerating people because of their substance use, mental health, or poverty.”

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — In 2022, more than a dozen people have died in Maine jails or prisons, and 10 of them died in just the past four months.

Now family members, friends, and community advocates are demanding accountability from Maine’s criminal legal system, Southern Maine for Racial Justice spokesperson Daria Cullen said in an email.

According to advocates with the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, many of the people who died suffered from substance use and or mental health disorders.

Per the email provided by the nonprofit, the cause of death ranged from unintentional overdoses to suicide. Several deaths were not specified.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke to the York and Cumberland County Sheriff this week to get more information. Officials said jails are understaffed, and some of the correctional officers have to work longer shifts.

Advocates argue that not having enough correctional officers at Maine jails contributed to the lack of services advocates believe that people in the jail and prison system need.

Family, friends, and advocates gathered for a rally Saturday at Capitol Park in Augusta to honor and remember loved ones who died in Maine jails and prisons.

Speakers at the rally called for an “end to incarcerating people because of their substance use, mental health, or poverty.”



Event sponsors include The Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition, Maine Council of Churches, Recover2gether, The National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, The Church of Safe Injection, the Maine Recovery Advocacy Project, Southern Maine Showing Up for Racial Justice, and Maine Access Points.