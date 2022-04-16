55th Annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race returns with a full lineup of entries and spectators

The traditional event also allows gives Maine families like the King family the chance to get together every year.

KENDUSKEAG, Maine — Whether it's raining, sunny, freezing, sweltering, or anything in between, nothing stops Mainers from heading out to the Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race each year. The 55th Annual event returned Saturday.

Groups of five crafts were allowed to start each minute until all participants started the race. The 16.5-mile course starts in Kenduskeag and ends in downtown Bangor.

Debbie Gendreau, The Assistant Director of Bangor Parks and Recreation, said she's thrilled about the turnout this year after the event had to be canceled in 2020 and was forced to have limited participants in 2021 due to COVID-19.

"It's such an amazing sight to see that we're back to normal... we actually ended up with 670 people and 366 boats," Gendreau added.

The King family said they have participated in this event for many years. David King said it was his 15-year-old nephew, Robert's first time participating this year. His dad, Ken, stood cheering him on with other family members along the course.

"The whole city comes out, it's wonderful all the towns and all the cars, and all the people are so friendly," Ken King said.

Many racers said the biggest challenge of the course is managing not to tip over in their canoe or kayak. Some areas of the course are a bit more challenging than others.

"Since I'm doing it with my nephew for the first time I think I might want to make him dump in the water this time," David King said.

For the King family, getting to come back home to the pine tree state is what this race is all about.

"We've been spreading out over the United States so I think it's important to come back to our roots," David King said.

"It just reminds me of the way life should be," Ken King said.