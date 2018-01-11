(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

1. BUCKSPORT STANDOFF ENDS SAFELY, MAN TRANSPORTED TO HOSPITAL

A 57-year-old man who created a standoff situation with police is in the hospital this morning, and it all began with a simple wellness check. Bucksport police were conducting a check on the man at about 10:15 yesterday morning. When they arrived, he threatened to use explosives. That led Bucksport police to call in other law enforcement, including state police, the tactical team and bomb squad. They shut down all traffic along Route One while the area was evacuated and a woman inside the home was removed. The situation was resolve at about 6:30 last night.

2. FORMER MAINE COACH GOES ON PROFANE RANT TO STUDENT

Mike Woodbury, a former Maine coach, has made national headlines after going on a profanity-laced rant to a student in Florida, audio of which was uploaded to YouTube. Woodbury coached youth teams in Maine for almost 20 years before coaching at Port St. Lucie in Florida. Athletes who used to be coached by Woodbury in Maine say they aren't surprised that he was caught doing this, and that they suffered the same crude language themselves. Woodbury posted on Twitter that "I am in no way justifying the language," but that there are "two sides to every story."

3. PRESIDENT TRUMP USES IMMIGRATION TO FUEL MIDTERM RALLY BLITZ

With both Congress and his agenda at stake in next week's midterms, President Trump is upping the volume on his immigration doctrine threatening Wednesday to triple the number of troops he's sending to stop a migrant caravan from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. He'll hammer the issue for his base at a rally tonight in Columbia, Missouri, as part of an all-out blitz that's further riled Democrats and even spurred a mini-feud with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

4. RECORD NUMBER OF WOMEN RUNNING IN THIS YEAR'S MIDTERMS

There are a record number of women on ballots around the country this year. 235 women are on the ballot for the house, 22 for senate, and 16 for governor. NBC Political Editor Carrie Dann says the movement is mostly a democratic phenomenon, and that the "conversations are changing."

Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Earl Gibson III

5. OPRAH HITS CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Billionaire media mogul will be in Georgia today to campaign for democratic candidates for governor Stacey Abrams, which is considered by some one of the most contentious races in the country. She will join Abrams in two town hall conversations.

