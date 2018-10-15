(NEWS CENTER Maine) — Here is what you need to know as you start your day.

%INLINE% 1. FORMER MARCAL PAPER MILL DESTROYED BY FIRE IN MECHANIC FALLS.

Fire crews are still on the scene of a massive fire that devastated the former Marcal Paper Mill in Mechanic Falls. The fire started Sunday afternoon. Inspectors from the State Fire Marshal's Office are expected to be on the scene Monday to continue their investigation.

2. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FIRST LADY MELANIA HEAD DOWN TO FLORIDA AND GEORGIA

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are heading to Florida and Georgia to survey the damage left behind by Hurricane Michael. They are expected to survey parts of the Florida Panhandle and Southern Georgia. President Trump has declared disaster declarations for both states as a part of the recovery effort.

3. SEARS FILES FOR CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY

The retailer, Sears is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This after the company saw years of store closures, sales declines and employee cuts.

4. RED SOX DEFEAT THE ASTROS 7-5, ALCS TIED 1-1

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday at Fenway Park. The series is tied at 1-1.

5. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS DEFEAT THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 43-40

The New England Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night 43-40. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski won the game with a 28- yard field goal as time expired.

