WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A group of women from Maine returned home early Saturday morning after traveling to the nation's capitol to speak face-to-face with Senator Susan Collins to share their stories of surviving sexual violence in hopes of convincing her to vote 'no' on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The five women agreed to share their identities: Catherine Perreault, of Madawaska; Kathleen McFadden, of Prospect Harbor; Cecelia Corey, of Clinton; Amanda O'Brien, of Portland; and Tamara Field of Belfast.

The women marched with fists raised into Senator Collins' office in D.C. on Friday morning, asking to speak with her. One of the organizers, former Maine state representative Diane Russell, said she reached out to Senator Collins' scheduler to arrange a meeting, but after not receiving a reply, they walked to her office.

Speaking with @misswrite207 about a group she led of 5 women who shared their personal stories as victims of sexual violence in person with @sensusancollins on Friday prior to the announcement of the FBI Investigation of Judge Kavanaugh.

Russell said initially they were told that Collins would not be available to meet with them, but was later told that the Senator cleared her schedule to sit down with the women from Maine, and later spoke with them for about 20 minutes.

"These women wanted Senator Collins to believe them because in doing so it might make it clear that she should believe Doctor Ford and the other women that have come forward with some really horrifying allegations," said Russell.

The women said the meeting was short, but impactful.

"I'm hopeful. I don't know for sure. I'm a little bit circumspect because of her history, but if she votes 'yes' for Kavanaugh I will feel very betrayed," said one survivor.

