WINDHAM, Maine — A 3-year-old girl from Windham sustained minor facial injuries from a dog bite Thursday morning. Windham police’s Animal Control and the Windham Fire/Rescue Dept. responded to the scene.

The girl, who was visiting the house of the 2-year-old lab mix, was taken to the hospital by Windham Rescue.

Windham police say the dog has been voluntarily signed over by the owner to the Animal Refuge League. When a person is bitten by a dog, it is protocol for the dog to be quarantined for 10 days, police say.

After the 10 day period, the Animal Refuge League will evaluate the dog.