3 people off Portsmouth NH rescued by Coast Guard after sailing vessel capsizes

USCG Petty Officer Hawe tells NEWS CENTER Maine that no one was injured on the sailing vessel Friday afternoon.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Three people were rescued and taken to Pease Air National Guard by helicopter after a sailing vessel partially capsized 20 miles off of Portsmouth Friday.

Petty Officer Hawe with USCG District office in Boston told NEWS CENTER Maine that the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. after a weather squall. The boat, named Triad, received water damage, he said.

A Coast Guard Cutter is currently on scene to determine if it is safe to "mark the vessel," which requires attaching a buoy that will float and note where the ship is in case it sinks.

Those three people were taken to the hospital but no immediate injuries were reported.

The owner of the Vessel is from Gloucester, according to Officer Hawe.