BAR HARBOR, Maine — Three people were found dead after their car rolled over at 3 a.m. on Saturday in Acadia National Park.

In a press release from the National Park Service, the rollover occurred on the one-way section of the Park Loop Road.

When emergency responders arrived, three of the four occupants of the car were found dead at the scene.

The fourth person was taken to the Mount Desert Island Hospital.

The Bar Harbor Police Department, Bar Harbor Fire Department, and Hancock County Sheriff Department were on scene.

The scene was reconstructed, and the one-way section of the Park Loop Road was closed until further notice.

The names of the three victims are being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, the Bar Harbor Police, and the Hancock County Sheriff's office.

NEWS CENTER Maine will update this story when more information becomes available.