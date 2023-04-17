The benefits of sunshine and vitamin D

After the long and cold winter, it sure is nice to feel the sunshine again. Dr. Allyson Coffin stopped by the 207 studio to talk about the benefits of vitamin D.

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring is finally here, which means longer and warmer days and more sunshine.

Local chiropractor and wellness expert Dr. Allyson Coffin stopped by the 207 studio to share more about the benefits of vitamin D, especially for people who live in Maine and New England.

Vitamin D is good for your memory, weight loss, improves your mood, boosts immunity, good for your bones, according to Coffin. She said she encourages people to use those benefits to motivate them to get outside and soak up the sun.

According to Dr. Coffin, vitamin D is the third most ordered blood test in the country.

"Many, many people have low vitamin D, but especially in these New England states, because we are so far from the equator and have lots of cloud cover, so we don't absorb vitamin D like other people," Coffin said.

For those looking to supplement their vitamin D intake, most people are recommended to take 1,000 international units a day, but Coffin said people in Maine are typically recommended to take more.

"You have to be careful about supplementation and talk to your doctor about it," Coffin said. "People who have osteoporosis or arthritis don't want to get too much, because that can be bad for their bones."

To learn more about the benefits of vitamin D, check out the segment above.