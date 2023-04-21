Time to get ready for Record Store Day—especially if you’re a Swiftie

From its roots in Maine, the celebration of independent music stores has gone global.

PORTLAND, Maine — In 2007, Chris Brown of Bull Moose had an idea: creating a day to celebrate independent record stores and their culture.

Employees and customers enthusiastically embraced the first Record Store Day in 2008, and a happy tradition was born. Since then, it’s only gotten bigger and more fun. This year, thousands of stores all over the world will take part in the celebration.

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 22, and as usual, it will feature a host of releases coming out that day—releases available only in independent stores.

There’s something for every musical taste, including an album from Taylor Swift that’s expected to be, by a huge margin, the biggest-selling RSD release ever.

Bull Moose’s Mick Werkhoven and Chris Brown—yup, the guy who came up with the idea sixteen years ago—joined us on 207 to talk about RSD and give us a preview of many of the new releases. Watch our conversation to learn more.