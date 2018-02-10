Name: Tiffany Bond

Campaign: Independent candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Maine’s 2nd district

Age: 42

Lives in: Portland

Opponents: Republican incumbent Bruce Poliquin, Democrat Jared Golden, independent Will Hoar

On her resume: Family law attorney based in Portland. Has never held elective office.

Noteworthy positions: Not doing any campaign fundraising. Says the federal government should not interfere with state sovereignty regarding marijuana laws. Says—without irony or sarcasm--that she would “really enjoy having a full time job where I get to dig through thousands of pages of proposed legislation each month.”

Fun fact: Bond does not live and never has lived in the congressional district she wants to represent.

Website: www.bond2018.com

