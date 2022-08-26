Wyeth family artworks are going up for auction

The auction at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will feature work from N.C., Andrew, and Jamie Wyeth.

THOMASTON, Maine — The sale of a single painting by a member of the Wyeth family can make headlines in New England and the world. So, the prospect of a half dozen Wyeth works in a single sale, plus letters and photos, has a lot of collector interest in this weekend's sale at Thomaston Place Auction Gallery.

“I think it's historically significant,” Auctioneer and Gallery Owner Kaja Veilleux said.

The auction, in fact, features three generations of Wyeths — N.C. Wyeth, Andrew Wyeth, and Jamie Wyeth — all of whom have been highly prized American artists for close to a century.

The Wyeth items are part of the personal collection of Artist and Gallery Owner Gary Haynes, who passed away last year and asked Veilleux to handle the sale of the collection, according to the auctioneer.

An initial assortment of other works was auctioned in July. The Wyeth portion was scheduled for the Thomaston Place August auction, which Veilleux said traditionally contains a significant amount of art.

The items include a “study," or sketch, of Abraham Lincoln by N.C Wyeth, done in preparation for his painting “Abraham Lincoln Delivering His Second Inaugural Address."

“This N.C. [painting] is a wonderful example of his ability to use charcoal and graphite," Veilleux said, as he pointed out the sketch. “Look at the sincerity in his face.”

The auction will have two Andrew Wyeth paintings, plus a photo of the artist and a letter and sketch from him. The prime Andrew Wyeth item is a large painting, titled “The Pantry," which Veilleux said could bring in as much as $150,000.

But, it may be the bold colors and unusual features of two Jamie Wyeth works that most excite collectors. Those include a study for the painting titled “Lighthouse," featuring the Tenant’s Harbor lighthouse in the background with a figure in front, dressed in a brilliant red uniform.

The other is titled “Kyle and the Influence," and shows a figure standing in front of a house on Monhegan Island, but the person has a large pumpkin covering his head.

“These are prime examples of his work. Both are favorites,” Veilleux said.

He said both should bring in significant bids, because Jamie Wyeth is now equally or more popular than his father and grandfather, thanks to younger buyers.

“It depends on the subject matter, “ Veilleux said. “The two we have, the lighthouse and the pumpkinhead, those two are iconic pieces of work by Jamie Wyeth, and he is known for doing these wonderful, whimsical assemblages of art. And that’s what makes him so unique and outstanding in composition, and the quality of his work.”

The auctioneer said he expects significant interest in both works, including from some museums hoping to expand their collections. The N.C. Wyeth and Andrew Wyeth paintings, he said, are more likely to be purchased by private collectors.

Wyeth art is just one part of a large assortment of hundreds of antiques and other collectible pieces that will be sold over the three-day weekend.

What are all the items worth?

The auctioneer said it all depends on who participates, and how much competition there will be for any one item.

The auction, he said, will determine the value.