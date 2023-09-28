With nearly a century of history, the Portland Symphony Orchestra gets ready for a new season

“I can’t wait to get started,” the PSO’s conductor said.

PORTLAND, Maine — At Merrill Auditorium in Portland this weekend, the house lights will dim, a certain anticipation will fill the room, and moments later the first musical notes will fly through the air as the Portland Symphony Orchestra begins its 99th season.

No one is more fired up about it than PSO Conductor and Music Director Eckart Preu. You would be forgiven for thinking that Preu shotgunned three energy drinks before talking about the concerts he’ll be conducting this fall. His enthusiasm could power 2,500 homes in southern Maine.

“It’s the beginning of the season. I can’t wait to get started and see the musicians again and see people in the audience,” Preu said. “It’s just such a great atmosphere, to have life in the concert hall.”

The season opens with performances on Saturday and Sunday featuring several works, notably George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.”

“Even if you don’t go to [classical] concerts,” Preu said. "You will recognize pretty much all the music that we’re playing.”