She was a Polish countess, he was an American soldier. Now their son is sharing their incredible love story.

The book "Bisia & Isham: The Countess and the P.O.W." is a wartime romance with so many twists and turns it could be mistaken for the plot of a Hollywood movie.

PORTLAND, Maine — Toni Reavis is best known as the voice of road races around the country for networks like NBC and ESPN, and he has played a crucial role in Maine's largest road race from the very start.

Reavis said he has announced the race every year except for one. This year, the TD Beach to Beach 10K Road Race celebrated its 25th anniversary. Not only that, Reavis and the race's founder, Joan Benoit Samuelson, share a friendship that spans back decades.

Now, Reavis is adding a new title to his resume: author. His book "Bisia & Isham: The Countess and the P.O.W." captures his parents' incredible love story.

"On Valentine's Day [in] 1945, two soldiers met in a small cafe in Lublin, Poland. She was a Polish Countess, fighting for her nation's doomed freedom. He was an escaped American P.O.W. searching for a U.S. mission," the book's blurb reads. "Neither spoke the other's language. Yet 11 days later they married, beginning a life of 64 years together. The Countess and the P.O.W. is a son's retelling of his parents' momentous meeting, a story that illuminates the indomitable Polish character and boundless American spirit."

Watch the full 207 interview with Reavis to learn more about the epic love story.