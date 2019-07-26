HIRAM, Maine — The Ossipee Valley Music Festival runs July 25th-28th. The festival boasts more than 20 musical acts playing a range of genres and family friendly activities. For tickets and information, you can visit their website: https://ossipeevalley.com/

Among those musicians are The Brother Brothers, who stopped by our studio to play a few songs. The identical twin brothers (hence the name) play simple folk music; just guitar, violin and vocals. For more on them, head on over to their site: http://www.thebrotherbrothersmusic.com/