Rabelais Books is now located in a huge old mill building in Biddeford. They specialize in books about food and drink. And business is good.

The Maine food and beverage scene has changed a lot in recent years. It is sometimes hard to grasp just how dramatic the changes have been.

Consider this: 35 years ago, Maine did not have a single brewery. Now it has more than eighty.