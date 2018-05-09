GRAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- At the Maine Wildlife Park, it's common for animals to be named after workers and volunteers when they pass. One volunteer decided that she would like to pick the animal that will carry on her name.

Miriam Bisbee can't recall the year that she started volunteering at the Maine Wildlife Park, but other workers say it's been at least 20 years. Every Friday afternoon you can count on Bisbee taking her post at the Maine Wildlife Park front gate.

"I have met people from just about every place in the world you can think of," said Bisbee. "People from Germany, England and Japan, Australia."

As far as work ethic goes, few can hold a candle to Bisbee. Park management know that if Bisbee is on the job, it's going to get done and done right.

"She's here every single Friday working the same afternoon shift at the gatehouse and she's very good at what she does," said park superintendent Curt Johnson. "She's great at interacting with customers, answering questions, her cash drawer is always spot on."

With more than two decades of experience, some wonder when Bisbee will hang up her volunteer shirt. The chances of that happening soon aren't good. At 95-years-old, she refuses to let old age get in the way of showing up for work.

"My father lived to be 98," said Bisbee. "I had two cousins that lived to be 97 and we're just tough I guess."

If there's one thing that Bisbee loves more than her job, it's the animals that live inside the Maine Wildlife Park. Its common for the park to name animals after people and as a way to thank Bisbee for her years of volunteering they gave her the same honor. She chose to have a female beaver, that was orphaned as a baby, named after her.

"She's just a sweat heart, she's just a pet.," said Bisbee.

Bisbee volunteers at the front gate every Friday from 1-4 PM. Miriam the beaver is at the Maine Wildlife Park every day saying hello to visitors. The park closes for the season in mid-November.

