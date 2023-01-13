Looking to get out of the house? Go see a concert

Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joins 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Boneheads

WHEN & WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

TICKETS: $15 in advance; $20 the day of the show.

INFO: The Boothbay Opera House kicks off its winter season with a show by longtime Midcoast rock ‘n’ roll band The Boneheads. Bob Colwell, Steve Jones, Scott Elliot, and Dick Hollis have been at it for more than three decades with six albums, starting with “Cranium” in 1992. The band is currently working on its next recording project, so you can expect to hear some new tunes.

Watts Hall Band

WHEN & WHERE: 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 @ Watts Hall Community Arts in Thomaston

INFO: If you’re in the mood for a fun dance party, make a plan to head to Thomaston this weekend. Watts Hall Community Arts presents a performance by its 10-member band. You’ll hear a mix of rock and R&B songs you love by the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Black Crowes, Van Morrison, Linda Ronstadt, and Talking Heads.

The Pine State Pitches

WHEN & WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland

TICKETS: $10 suggested donation.

INFO: The Pine State Pitches, a Portland-based, 16-member acapella group. PSP was founded in 2021 to restore community and connection through song. This concert will feature an uplifting and playful selection of vocal covers, from Stevie Wonder to Lake Street Dive. All are welcome!

Larry & Joe

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday. Jan. 21 @ The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

TICKETS: $20 in advance; $25 the day of the show.

INFO: Here's a chance to see the first performance in Maine by the Venezualachian duo Larry & Joe. The band is North Carolina's Joe Troop, who founded and was bandleader of Grammy-nominated Latingrass ensemble Che Apalache and Larry Bellorín from Monagas, Venezuela, an asylum-seeking migrant who is known for his expertise in Llanero, a subgenre of traditional Venezuelan-Colombian music and dance. Bellorín is leaving his construction job behind to make music his full-time career. Cheer him and Troop on in person and enjoy the sounds of the harp, banjo, cuatro (type of guitar), fiddle, upright bass, guitar, and maracas.