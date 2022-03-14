One half of legendary Hall and Oates is coming to Colonial Theatre of Laconia, New Hampshire for an acoustic performance with guitarist Guthrie Trapp.

LACONIA, N.H. — If you've ever wanted to ask John Oates about the story behind your favorite Hall and Oates songs, now’s your chance. Oates will take center stage at the Colonial Theater of Laconia in New Hampshire this weekend for an intimate, acoustic set with guitarist Guthrie Trapp.

Oates and Trapp have been friends and have played together for 15 years but only recently decided to take their performance from the living room to a live audience. Oates said the two were playing an acoustic set together when the idea came to them.

“We’re sitting in the living room, playing two acoustic guitars, and we looked at each other. We said, ‘Man, this is so cool. I wish we could do this in front of people,'" he said. "And then we said, ‘Why don't we just bring the living room to the stage?’ And that's kind of how it started. That's the show. It's just the two of us. It's as authentic and organic as possible. Two guitars, I sing, we tell stories, take requests, and that's what the show is all about.”

Fans can expect to hear stories behind some of their favorite songs, like "Maneater." Oates said a lot of people think the song is about a woman, but it’s actually about New York City.

“The maneater is New York City, especially in the '80s, when everything was hyperactive and, you know, ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ crazy stuff going on,” Oates said. “The maneater is the thing that will chew you up and spit you out. So a lot of people always freak out when they hear this.”