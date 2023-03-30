Mainers hope to break world record with 1,776-foot ice carousel

The Northern Maine Ice Busters are looking to make history this weekend by creating the world's largest ice carousel.

MADAWASKA, Maine — For the third time in five years, the Northern Maine Ice Busters are looking to break the record for the largest ice carousel in the world.

Right now, Finland holds the record for an ice carousel that measured 1,692 feet in diameter in 2022.

"The Northern Maine Ice Busters have a long history of making ice carousels and have twice captured the title and trophy for the World Championship Ice Carousel," according to a release. "The group's latest victory was in April 2021, when volunteers made a 27-acre circular disk of ice that measured 1,234 feet in diameter."

Roger Morneault, the mastermind behind the attempt in Maine, was actually in Finland to help cut the carousel. He said it's more of a friendly competition. Former record holders from Minnesota, Canada, and Finland will be in attendance this weekend.