How to get people to attend opera? A Maine company may have the answer.

Take a classic work, add beer, and you get “Bar Crawl Boheme.”

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Getting people to attend an opera performance is a tough sell. For folks who aren’t opera enthusiasts, it may require an … incentive.

Opera in the Pines, an organization in Maine that wants to bring more people into its orbit, is up to the task.

In describing its upcoming production, it says, "Think 'Rent,' with 'Friends' vibes, and a dash of L.L.Bean.” Even that description leaves out a key element.

What Opera in the Pines is doing is taking the classic opera “La boheme” and transforming it into "Bar Crawl Boheme."

Over three nights it will present "Bar Crawl Boheme" at three venues. First at Maine Beer Company in Freeport, then at Three of Strong Spirits in Portland, and finally at Oyster River Winegrowers in Warren.

You get the idea: this is a fun and unstuffy entertainment, one that hopes to cheerily sweep aside whatever preconceptions you have about classical opera.

The performance will run for 50 minutes, and the performers—every one of them from Maine—will sing in English. Some of them will be performing professionally for the first time in their home state. It takes place at the three venues on May 10, 11, and 12.

Opera in the Pines General Director Lauren Yokabaskas, Director Sable Strout, and Soprano Mary Johnston Letellier joined us on 207 to talk—with great enthusiasm—about “Bar Crawl Boheme.” Watch our conversation to learn more.