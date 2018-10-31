NEWS CENTER Maine-

It might not be your first choice to go swimming with sharks. Most people would much prefer to spend as little time as possible with the apex predators of the seas. Dr. James Sulikowski has made a career at trying to get as close as he can to these eating machines. He studies what they eat, where they eat, and is now looking to learn where and how they breed.

This summer was the third summer in a row that saw a great white shark in the waters off the coast of Maine. It wasn't that far offshore from where a group of master swimmers enjoy a weekend workout. Sulikowski says that sharks aren't really interested in human beings, as a snack or a full meal. They are here for the seals. We have a lot of seals. And seals are like candy for a constantly moving predator.

So, keep swimming in the open water, just do your best not to look like a seal.

