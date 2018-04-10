BIDDEFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Dr. Clay Graybeal has written three plays loosely based on former patients he saw while working in a psychiatric facility. He's now a professor at the University of New England, and his latest play can be seen on stage in Brunswick at The Theater Project.

It's a thriller called "SEAL," and it's based on a patient Dr. Graybeal knew years ago, who talked about his days as a highly trained member of the military. When staff called to ask about his background in the military they got vague answers, to which the patient answered, "What did you expect them to say?"

Michael Rafkin directs the show, and Wendy Poole with The Theater Project has helped to put it together. Poole says the audience has the task of determining whether the main character is telling the truth. Who is the actual bad guy in this story?

