From Ogunquit Playhouse, meet the three Chers

Portraying an iconic entertainer takes talent, YouTube viewings, and exhausting rehearsals.

OGUNQUIT, Maine — Ogunquit Playhouse is kicking off its 90th season with what’s known as a jukebox musical. In this case, it's a tribute to one of the iconic American entertainers of the last sixty years — a singer, television variety show host, and actress who has repeatedly reinvented herself through a combination of good fortune, shrewd timing, and a keen feel for what the public wants.

The production is called “The Cher Show,” and the title tells you who’s at the heart of it since she’s known to the world by one name and one name only.

In the show, which runs through June 25, three actresses — Sara Gettelfinger, Charissa Hogeland, and Madeline Hudelson — portray Cher at various stages of her career. To sharpen their performances, they studied their subject intensely.

“We all watched so many YouTube videos,” Hudelson said.

Then came rehearsals. Long, arduous rehearsals — the part of musical theatre you don’t hear much about but is critical to a successful show.

“We are tired, but that’s just actor life,” Hogeland said. “I’d rather be tired doing this than anything else.”

Gettelfinger is especially pleased to be performing at Ogunquit after nearly nine years away from musical theatre. The more time she put in as the show came together, the more comfortable the fit.

“You find your groove and you become stronger,” she said. “And I couldn’t be more grateful.”