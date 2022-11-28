Falmouth teens launch photography business, proceeds send Maine kids to summer camp

The non-profit was launched during the pandemic and sells products featuring photos of Maine. The proceeds are donated to the Susan L. Curtis Foundation.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're looking for local gift ideas this holiday season, the young women behind Gratitude For Maine have you covered.

Emma Bowden, Elle Foley and Sophia Turker launched the photography based non-profit during the pandemic.

Products include greeting cards, sympathy cards, birthday cards, calendars and more. Each feature a photo of Maine that they or a local photographer took. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the Susan L. Curtis Foundation and help send Maine kids to summer camp.

This year, the trio partnered with local photographer Rick Berk and international photographer, George Petkov. Their work can be found on greeting cards and in the 2023 calendar.

Check out the full segment for a look at the products and to meet the three teens behind Gratitude For Maine.