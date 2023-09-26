Celebrate Maine Lobster Week by making butter-poached lobster rigatoni at home

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Lobster Week is underway, running from Sept. 24-30. Restaurants from Kittery to Presque Isle are participating this year, with many offering special menu items or deals.
David Turin, the owner and chef of David’s Restaurant in Portland and David’s 388 joins us in the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for Butter Poached Lobster Rigatoni. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 2, 1 ¼-pound lobsters, steamed and deshelled
- ¼ cups water
- 1 pound butter, 1 cube
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
- Truffle Salt to taste
- White pepper to taste
- 16 ounces box dried rigatoni, cooked and drained
- 3 cups baby spinach, chiffonade
- Black pepper, freshly cracked
Method of Preparation:
- Place water in a medium saucepan over high heat.
- When water comes to a boil, add lemon juice and all the butter.
- Whisk the butter until it is completely melted. Keep whisking until the butter is fully emulsified and looks creamy and smooth.
- Heat to a maximum of 180 degrees.
- Remove pot from stove, and season with truffle salt and white pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Place lobster in butter, return pot to stove on low heat and keep moving gently until lobster is warm.
- Remove lobster to a bowl with a slotted spoon.
- Add pasta and spinach to butter.
- Toss pasta in butter until warm, turn out into bowls and top with lobster.
- Garnish with freshly cracked pepper.