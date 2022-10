Andrew Volk from Hunt + Alpine shares a pair of fall cocktail recipes.

PORTLAND, Maine — Fall is certainly here, with cooler days and darker nights, and it might have you craving a cocktail to warm your spirits.

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club joined 207 with a pair of fall cocktail recipes that are simple to make at home.

In cold blood

Rye whiskey 1 ounce

1-ounce Cynar

1 ounce sweet vermeuth

Stir with ice and garnish with salt and lemon



Maple leaf

Ounce and half bourbon

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

3/4 ounce maple syrup