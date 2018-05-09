Annie Antonacos grew up in Portland & in the world of music. She has managed to make a career and a living as a musician. Ben Noyes had a similar life trajectory and the two have teamed up with Tracy Jasas-Hardel to form a non-profit focused on giving back what they have learned. They want to teach music, classical music to the youth of greater Portland, for free. The three play often as The Portland Piano Trio, but wanted to bring music to those who might not be able to access it.

240 Strings offers the platform to bring music lessons to all. And they hope to reach everyone.

http://www.240strings.org

