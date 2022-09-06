After 33 years in retail and 18 years on 207, the founder of Bull Moose is moving on

Now it can be told: He nearly saddled his business with a truly preposterous name.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — In 1989, as a 20-year-old student at Bowdoin College, Brett Wickard opened a record store in Brunswick.

“The big question is, what do you name the business?” Wickard told me in 2009. “A lot of friends said you should name the business Wickard’s Wecords. It was really, really, really close to being called Wickard’s Wecords.”

Happily, that name did not make the final cut, and from that first modest store, Wickard built the retail chain that’s been known since then as Bull Moose.

Now, 33 years later, he has sold the business to its employees and is stepping away from active management, although he’ll stay on as chairman of the board.

Since 2004, Brett has also appeared regularly on 207. For years he and Chris Brown—the first employee hired at Bull Moose—joined us every other week to discuss new music, videos, and more.

Along with reducing his workload at Bull Moose Brett is now stepping away from 207. But we didn’t want to let him go without giving him a proper farewell.

He and Chris and Mick Werkhoven joined us in our studio to talk, to laugh, to reminisce. We hope you’ll watch our conversation. And even though Brett is leaving, Chris and Mick will continue to appear on 207 every few weeks. The tradition endures.