 1/2 seedless cucumber, unpeeled and grated

 1 1/2 cups plain full-fat Greek yogurt

 2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

 1 tablespoon white vinegar

 1/2 teaspoon salt

 1 tablespoon minced fresh dill

Instructions

1. Drain the grated cucumber through a fine mesh sieve overnight in the fridge.

2. Combine the yogurt, garlic, oil, vinegar, and salt in a large bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

3. Transfer the grated cucumber and fresh dill to the yogurt mixture and stir to combine.

Burger Ingredients

 1 pound of ground lamb

 ½ onion minced

 Salt and Pepper to taste

 2 TB butter

 4 strips of lamb bacon, cooked until crispy

 1 tomato sliced

 1 cup shredded romaine lettuce

 2 eggs cooked sunny side up

 Burger bun or other bread of your choosing

Instructions

1. Combine the lamb, onion and S+P being careful not to overwork it. Mold into 2 patties and cook in 1 TB butter until desired doneness.

2. Grill buns in butter or lamb bacon grease until crispy.

3. Assemble by putting one dollop of tzatziki on the bottom half of the bun, then the burger, followed by the lamb bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, egg and top with tzatziki sauce.