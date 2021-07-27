The hazards of working out outside

There are many factors we may not think about that can make that outdoor workout a little more dangerous than just hitting the gym. Dr. Mimi Secor offers up some advice to avoid injury when enjoying the summer weather:
- Wear sunscreen
- Be well hydrated (before, during, and after)
- Watch out for insects, ticks, etc. Consider wearing insect repellant
- Avoid overheating (especially if you are used to exercising in an air-conditioned gym/space)
- If jogging or cycling, be careful of cars and other hazards. Seek out designated walking and/or bike paths, or at the very least roads with a wide breakdown lane/bike path area.
- Wear a helmet if cycling even on a bike path
- Wear bright-colored clothing and consider a flashing light on your helmet or bike.
- Avoid exercising alone, especially at night
- Consider carrying pepper spray or a whistle if exercising alone
- Avoid exercising in a remote area, especially if female.
- Consider working out with a friend
- Seek flat, firm, well-maintained surfaces for running, jogging, walking or biking.
