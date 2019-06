SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Many trainers have their own ways of teaching obedience skills; Leah Twitchell takes a holistic approach.

One of her biggest philosophies is hand feeding your new dog at the beginning; a way of enforcing contact, which overall will help when teaching recall skills.

She also believes in a dog having its own "place," like a dog mat you can carry with you; a spot the dog should settle into in excitable circumstances.

For more, listen to Leah's tips in our interview with her.

https://www.caninemovementlab.com/