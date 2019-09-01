Mackworth Island in Falmouth

Access from Andrews Avenue, off Route 1 in Falmouth

The 1.25-mile loop trail around Mackworth Island is a sweet spot to take the family and/or the dog in warmer months. It’s also a stellar spot for an easy-going snowshoe, complemented by views of Casco Bay and a snow-covered fairy village. It’s a beginner-friendly place to get into the swing of snowshoeing – the trail is flat, the scenery is outstanding, and there are benches along the way to sit and take it all in.



Sewell Woods in Scarborough

Parking lot off Ash Swamp Road, just past intersection with

After a snowfall, Sewell Woods in Scarborough becomes a mini winter wonderland. This small trail network tucked off Ash Swamp Road, not far from Route 1, has one happy mile of trail, which makes it a perfect spot for a quick winter walk or a first-time-snowshoer expedition. The terrain is flat and easy-going, making it accessible whatever your hiking level. And Sewell Woods wants you to be leisurely about it.



Cathance River Preserve in Topsham

Trailhead parking is on Evergreen Circle, just past Junco Drive in Highland Village Green in Topsham

Between the connector trails lined with birch trees, the rolling river trail and the evergreens draped with puffs of snow, Cathance River Preserve in Topsham is about as idyllic as it gets. There are about 5.6 miles of easy-to-moderate terrain. The connector trails make it easy to craft a snowshoe excursion that’s just as long or short as you’d like. The on-site Ecology Center is open on Sundays from noon to 2 p.m. and there are snowshoes available to borrow while you're there.



SnowCoach up, snowshoe down Mt. Washington’s Auto Road

1 Mt Washington Auto Road, Gorham, New Hampshire

Cost is $55 for adults and $30 for youth ages 5-12 years

Get a ride up the Mt. Washington Auto Road inside the SnowCoach, a 12-passenger van that’s been outfitted with what are essentially tank tracks. The tour starts Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center in Gorham, New Hampshire, just across the street from the Mt. Washington Auto Road. While tours run all day, they’re mostly first come, first served. The ride up takes about 35 minutes, and when the SnowCoach reaches it’s turn-around point (about 4,200 feet up, whereas the summit is 6,288) you’ll have a chance to get out and look around. From there, you can choose to snowshoe back down!



Acadia National Park

Snowshoe on the quiet, snow-covered carriage trails or gain some elevation on a one of the many hiking trails, all while enjoying that priceless whole-place-to-myself feeling that comes to a popular national park in the winter. The wide carriage trails are beginner-friendly terrain for snowshoeing or cross-country skiing. Or tackle a trail like that of Dorr Mountain for more of an uphill challenge!