Aimsel Ponti's list: music in October

BROWNFIELD, Maine — As artists work to play live again, and venues open up with a few pandemic restrictions, there is music to hear throughout Maine. From Brownfield to Ogunquit, Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti has her picks for live music to see in October.

SHOW 1: Dar Williams

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Oct. 1 @ Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

INFO: I’ll Meet You Here is the new album by Hudson Valley based singer-songwriter Dar Williams. Album release day is the same day as the Stone Mountain Arts Center.

SHOW 2: Jonatha Brooke

WHEN & WHERE: Sunday, Oct. 10 @ One Longfellow Square in Portland

INFO: Her most recent album is last year’s “The Sweetwater Sessions.” Jonatha is a first-rate singer songwriter. Her duo The Story released two album in the early 90s before she went solo.

SHOW 3: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

WHEN & WHERE: Monday, Oct. 11 @ State Theatre in Portland

INFO: This show was supposed to happen last March right when lockdown happened. PMJ puts a 1920s spin on today’s pop tunes. Their latest single is a cover of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” featuring vocalist Haley Reinhart. Last year they released “Ok Crooner” with takes on songs like “99 Luftballoons,” “This is How We Do It” and “I’ll Be There For You” (friends theme)

SHOW 4: Amythyst Kiah

WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Oct. 22. @ Opera House at Boothbay Harbor

INFO: Her debut solo album “Wary + Strange’ was released in June. I first became aware of her in 2019 at Newport Folk Festival when she performed at part of the Our Native Daughters with Rhiannon Giddens Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell. Kiah’s got a distinct sound that embodies alternative rock but also roots and old time. Quite compelling!

LIGHTNING ROUND!

Darlingside, Sept. 26 @ Portland House of Music

When Particles Collide, Oct. 2 @ Cadenza in Freeport

Lady Lamb backed by strings, Oct. 9 @ Chocolate Church Arts Center

Judy Collins, Oct. 12 @ State Theatre AND Oct. 29 @ Jonathan’s in Ogunquit

Robyn Hitchcock, Oct. 20 @ One Longfellow Square