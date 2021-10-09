Aimsel Ponti's list: music in October

BROWNFIELD, Maine — As artists work to play live again, and venues open up with a few pandemic restrictions, there is music to hear throughout Maine. From Brownfield to Ogunquit, Press Herald music writer Aimsel Ponti has her picks for live music to see in October.
SHOW 1: Dar Williams
WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Oct. 1 @ Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield
INFO: I’ll Meet You Here is the new album by Hudson Valley based singer-songwriter Dar Williams. Album release day is the same day as the Stone Mountain Arts Center.
SHOW 2: Jonatha Brooke
WHEN & WHERE: Sunday, Oct. 10 @ One Longfellow Square in Portland
INFO: Her most recent album is last year’s “The Sweetwater Sessions.” Jonatha is a first-rate singer songwriter. Her duo The Story released two album in the early 90s before she went solo.
SHOW 3: Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
WHEN & WHERE: Monday, Oct. 11 @ State Theatre in Portland
INFO: This show was supposed to happen last March right when lockdown happened. PMJ puts a 1920s spin on today’s pop tunes. Their latest single is a cover of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” featuring vocalist Haley Reinhart. Last year they released “Ok Crooner” with takes on songs like “99 Luftballoons,” “This is How We Do It” and “I’ll Be There For You” (friends theme)
SHOW 4: Amythyst Kiah
WHEN & WHERE: Friday, Oct. 22. @ Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
INFO: Her debut solo album “Wary + Strange’ was released in June. I first became aware of her in 2019 at Newport Folk Festival when she performed at part of the Our Native Daughters with Rhiannon Giddens Leyla McCalla and Allison Russell. Kiah’s got a distinct sound that embodies alternative rock but also roots and old time. Quite compelling!
RELATED: Four Portland music venues to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for entry
LIGHTNING ROUND!
Darlingside, Sept. 26 @ Portland House of Music
When Particles Collide, Oct. 2 @ Cadenza in Freeport
Lady Lamb backed by strings, Oct. 9 @ Chocolate Church Arts Center
Judy Collins, Oct. 12 @ State Theatre AND Oct. 29 @ Jonathan’s in Ogunquit
Robyn Hitchcock, Oct. 20 @ One Longfellow Square
Love By Numb3rs, Oct. 23 @ Chocolate Church Arts Center