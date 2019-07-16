PORTLAND, Maine — Several years ago when Brett Wickard and Chris Brown from Bull Moose were on 207, we got talking about the wet, dreary stretch of weather that never seemed to break that summer. They weren’t nearly as annoyed as I was, and with good reason. Rainy weather drove tourists to the store to buy things to entertain themselves while stuck inside their tents and cottages.

Here’s a list of some new releases that Brett and Chris found especially interesting—a CD, two books, and two videos. Feel free to check them out come rain or shine.

The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited! (graphic novel)

This is the second graphic novel based on The Adventure Zone podcast. On the podcast the three McElroy brothers (from My Brother, My Brother, and Me) play D&D with their dad. Not as much “real world” stuff leaks into the graphic novels as does in the podcast. They still are pretty meta but the story is easier to follow.

Sachiko Kanenobu – Misora (CD)

Misora was released in Japan in 1972. This is the first time it has been available in the US. If it had, and Ms. Kanenobu sang in English, everyone who owned Joni Mitchell and CSNY albums would have owned this too. The title means “Beautiful Sky” and this really is a beautiful album. The CD is out now and gold vinyl will be out in two weeks. British folk fans will enjoy her too.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: Would You Be Mine Collection (DVD)

4 DVDs contain 30 episodes of the show. This set includes visits from Peggy Fleming and Andrew Wyeth. We also take trips to graham cracker and crayon factories. Big Bird helps Henrietta the cat get over being angry with X the owl.

Paul Doiron – Almost Midnight (hardcover book)

Maine Game Warden Mike Bowditch is back, trying to solve a murder and prevent a few more. If you live in New England and like thrillers, detective fiction, or mysteries, this could be right up your alley.

Shazam! (DVD, Blu-ray, 4K)