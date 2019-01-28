PORTLAND, Maine — The February issue of Down East Magazine is on the shelves and they haven't held any punches. It's the shortest month of the year, but this issue will take you to April. From a stunning series of photographs accompanying an incredible story of skiing Katahdin in the winter to the down-home story of Pat Gallant-Charette with one swim left to finish the Oceans 7 Passes. There are only 13 people who have done it before her (according to Wikipedia) and all of them are much younger. She may not be the fastest swimmer in the pool but she still crosses great distances.

They've filled the issue with some other great stories. A remembrance of George H.W. Bush through the eyes of George Mitchell and Joshua Bodwell. The latter of which speaks to growing up poor in the shadow of the Bush family dynasty.

