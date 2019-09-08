PORTLAND, Maine — A drug investigation Thursday evening shut down a section of Somerset Street in Portland and resulted in two arrests.

The Portland Police Department sent out a release at 8:20 p.m. that the street had been closed between Elm and Chestnut Streets after officers found chemicals used for making meth in a car they stopped for a traffic violation.

The area was closed so agents from the clandestine laboratory enforcement team at the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency could safely secure the chemicals. For precautionary reasons, the Portland Fire Department was also on scene.

Portland police say the traffic stop happened at 5:30 p.m. Two arrests were made for manufacturing meth, along with other charges.

On Friday, police identified the two suspects arrested as Jeffrey Makela, 33, of Standish, and Shane Maloney, 28, of Portland.

Both were charged with operating a meth lab using a motor vehicle. Maloney, who had a warrant, was additionally charged with possessing meth and refusing to submit to arrest.

The scene was contained, and there was no danger to the public.

