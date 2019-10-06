ELLSWORTH, Maine — The man who led multiple law enforcement agencies on an hours-long manhunt through Washington County is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday, June 10.

James Berube is accused of committing a series of unspecified crimes, then stealing a pick-up truck in Ellsworth. Berube led police on a car chase before ditching the car and escaping into the woods in the town of Trenton.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including K9 and helicopter units, spent hours searching for Berube before capturing him near a local Dysart's.

According to the sheriff's office, Berube is being held for failure to stop for an officer, eluding and driving to endanger.