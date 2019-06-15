PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers across the state are celebrating LGBTQ Pride this month, and one of the biggest event in the state is taking place Saturday.

Portland's annual Pride Parade starts a 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Monument Square. The parade proceeds toward Congress Square park and ends in Deering Oaks Park.

Following the parade is a Pride Festival in Deering Oaks Park from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

NEWS CENTER Maine will take part in the parade. Look out for Stormy and some of our NEWS CENTER personalities who will marching down the road starting at 1 p.m.

More info on Saturday's Pride events can be found here: https://prideportland.org/