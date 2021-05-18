Help wanted, even at the sheriff's office

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office turns to unconventional recruiting measures

WISCASSET, Maine — Chad Gilbert has been a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy for 20 years. In some ways, he said, he’s working harder than ever.

“I think the biggest issue we’re having now is the amount of overtime and the shifts we have to run because we’re so short-handed all the time,” Gilbert said Tuesday, standing beside his patrol car.

The LCSO faces the same problem as most businesses in the county: not enough workers.

Sheriff Todd Brackett said the department hasn’t had much luck recruiting new deputies, despite a base starting wage for untrained recruits above $22 per hour.

Brackett said two positions are currently vacant and two more deputies may be relocating soon.

That amounts to almost a quarter of the 17-person patrol division, which is currently even further depleted with several others at training and another on extended injury leave.

Staffing is so tight that Brackett, his chief deputy, and others are working routine patrols in addition to regular duties.

“I’ll be working a shift a week. So will my chief deputy, CID [criminal investigation division], shift commander, detectives all getting in to the uniform and doing patrol shifts,” Brackett said.

Their other response is highly visible on the front lawn of the sheriff’s office. Help wanted signs, listing openings for deputies and 911 dispatchers, are planted in multiple spots beside busy Route 1, where north and southbound traffic will see them.

Brackett said it was the county administrator’s idea. He admitted he was skeptical at first.

“I thought, ‘I’m not sure this is really gonna work, hanging the help wanted sign out front,’” he said. “We’ve never done that before, but we’re right on Route 1. It’s a major thoroughfare, it’s the time of year, there will be folks coming from all over New England and beyond so why not?”

The signs have been up for several weeks and so far two people have expressed interest, but Brackett hopes additional money will also help entice applicants.

“I asked the [county] commissioners today if they would consider up to[a] $16,000 incentive for a fully-qualified officer with ten years’ experience,” Brackett said, adding that his plan would have smaller bonuses for those with less experience. Many municipal police departments have been using signing bonuses for several years to help recruit new officers.

Why the shortage of applicants? Both the sheriff and the chief deputy said it’s partly due to the current national controversies surrounding police work, as well as the nature of the work and demands on officers nowadays.

“Even if you throw money at the problem it doesn’t fix it,” said Gilbert.

“Police take on a lot more stuff than they used to when I started, a lot more tasks. Someone comes up with a good idea, ‘Let’s give it to the police to deal with,’” he said.

Brackett said about 25 Maine departments are trying to hire officers right now, including all the state law enforcement agencies, making for lots of job opportunities for those willing to wear the uniform.