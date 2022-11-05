Working out from home? The Form Lab has a few tips

The Form Lab in Portland helps people enhance their workouts by changing the way they move.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Form Lab in Portland focuses on movements that people can incorporate in their daily lives to help make them healthier and stronger.

The gym officially opened its doors in March. Since then, trainers have been teaching clients how to improve the way they move their bodies. The goal is to incorporate those movements into everyday life to help get the most out of each workout and minimize long-term aches and pains.

With more and more people taking advantage of the warming weather, The Form Lab co-founder Andrew Blais is sharing tips on how to enhance your workout at home or outside.

Blais said one way to enhance your workout is to focus on something as simple as stepping down. Many people use blocks, stairs, and maybe even a curb to increase the intensity of their workout. While your focus might instantly go to your knees, Blais said it's really about incorporating a "hinge" movement.

"We're going to take that motion out of the front side of the leg, and we're going to bring it back to the posterior of the leg," Blais said. "Normally, people would just kind of step down. Their knee is forward and they load up on the quad. Doing that a few times isn't going to hurt you but eventually it's going to catch up to you."

You can see the full demonstration below.