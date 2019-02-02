AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is calling on state residents to have their homes tested for radon.

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers, and the second leading cause of lung cancer in smokers. It’s an invisible, odorless, tasteless gas that can reach dangerous levels when trapped inside a house.

Maine CDC director Bruce Bates says 12 of Maine’s 16 counties are considered “high air radon areas.” He says homes’ air and water should be tested for radon, and they should be re-tested every three to five years to make sure levels stay low.

The best time to test for radon is in the winter.